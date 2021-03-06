Passengers were stranded at the railway station for a long time without any notice.

Suburban trains and express train services were disrupted for more than an hour and half due to a sudden railway signal failure at the Chennai Tambaram railway station on Saturday. Passengers were stranded at the railway station without any notice. Construction of a new 3rd broad-gauge railway line between Chennai Tambaram-Chengalpattu was in progress. Due to which the main cable for the railway signals was cut off near the Tambaram railway station at 8 am.This affected the services of Tambaram-Beach-Tambaram, Chengalpattu-Tambaram-Chengalpattu electric trains and express train services from the southern districts.Those who had to go to offices and educational institutions were stranded for a long time without trains as they did not receive any notice regarding the resumption of the railway services. Irked commuters then boarded buses and...