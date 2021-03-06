Sat, Mar 06, 2021

  • Suburban train services disrupted due to railway signal failure

    Published On: Mar, 06, 202102:00 PM

    Passengers were stranded at the railway station for a long time without any notice.
    Suburban trains and express train services were disrupted for more than an hour and half due to a sudden railway signal failure at the Chennai Tambaram railway station on Saturday. Passengers were stranded at the railway station without any notice. Construction of a new 3rd broad-gauge railway line between Chennai Tambaram-Chengalpattu was in progress. Due to which the main cable for the railway signals was cut off near the Tambaram railway station at 8 am.This affected the services of Tambaram-Beach-Tambaram, Chengalpattu-Tambaram-Chengalpattu electric trains and express train services from the southern districts.Those who had to go to offices and educational institutions were stranded for a long time without trains as they did not receive any notice regarding the resumption of the railway services. Irked commuters then boarded buses and...
  • 'Scuba diving gives a sense of freedom to differently abled' 'Scuba diving gives a sense of freedom to differently abled'
    Published On: Mar, 06, 202107:30 AM

    Aravind recollects that he has assisted more than 400 differently abled individuals to do diving in swimming pools and 150 people to do scuba diving in the ocean.

  • Tangedco clarifies on planning permit for temporary power connections Tangedco clarifies on planning permit for temporary power connections
    Published On: Mar, 06, 202104:01 AM

    With consumers facing hurdles over availing temporary power connections for construction purposes, the Tamil Nadu Generation and Distribution Corporation (Tangedco) clarified that when the total floor...

  • Rare single-stage surgery saves 35-yr-old Rare single-stage surgery saves 35-yr-old
    Published On: Mar, 06, 202103:59 AM

    A 35-year-old cardiac patient, with three complex anomalies of his aorta, was treated through a single -stage surgery in a rare instance at a city hospital recently. The patients usually require...

  • Sexual harassment probe: One panel member replaced Sexual harassment probe: One panel member replaced
    Published On: Mar, 06, 202103:55 AM

    One of the members of the committee, which was formed by the state government to probe the sexual harassment complaint by a woman IPS officer against a top cop, was replaced on Friday. IG A Arun was...

  • State Tax Officer held while receiving Rs 5L bribe State Tax Officer held while receiving Rs 5L bribe
    Published On: Mar, 06, 202102:56 AM

    A State tax officer was caught red-handed by the sleuths from DVAC at Vadapalani while he was collecting a bribe of Rs 5 lakh from a trader from Tiruvallur, on Friday.

  • Woman stops boyfriend’s marriage Woman stops boyfriend’s marriage
    Published On: Mar, 06, 202102:54 AM

    A 30-year-old woman stopped her boyfriend’s marriage to another woman with police help on Friday morning.

  • DVAC probes 3 Tangedco officials for taking bribe DVAC probes 3 Tangedco officials for taking bribe
    Published On: Mar, 06, 202102:51 AM

    The Directorate of Vigilance and Anti-Corruption has started a probe against three Tangedco officials, including an executive engineer, for allegedly collecting Rs 6 lakh as bribe to provide 3-phase...

  • St Andrew’s Church celebrates 200 years, members share evolution of congregation St Andrew’s Church celebrates 200 years, members share evolution of congregation
    Published On: Mar, 06, 202102:46 AM

    When David Appasamy moved to Chennai from Pune in 1989, he visited the St Andrew’s Church, Egmore, for a service. The first thing that struck him was the beauty that the church held with its Georgian...

  • Tangedco requested to exempt dockless cycle stations from security deposit Tangedco requested to exempt dockless cycle stations from security deposit
    Published On: Mar, 06, 202101:36 AM

    The Greater Chennai Corporation has requested the Tamil Nadu Generation and Distribution Corporation (Tangedco) to exempt dockless cycle stations in the city from paying security deposit for availing...