Published On: Mar, 06, 202102:00 PM
Aravind recollects that he has assisted more than 400 differently abled individuals to do diving in swimming pools and 150 people to do scuba diving in the ocean.
With consumers facing hurdles over availing temporary power connections for construction purposes, the Tamil Nadu Generation and Distribution Corporation (Tangedco) clarified that when the total floor...
A 35-year-old cardiac patient, with three complex anomalies of his aorta, was treated through a single -stage surgery in a rare instance at a city hospital recently. The patients usually require...
One of the members of the committee, which was formed by the state government to probe the sexual harassment complaint by a woman IPS officer against a top cop, was replaced on Friday. IG A Arun was...
A State tax officer was caught red-handed by the sleuths from DVAC at Vadapalani while he was collecting a bribe of Rs 5 lakh from a trader from Tiruvallur, on Friday.
A 30-year-old woman stopped her boyfriend’s marriage to another woman with police help on Friday morning.
The Directorate of Vigilance and Anti-Corruption has started a probe against three Tangedco officials, including an executive engineer, for allegedly collecting Rs 6 lakh as bribe to provide 3-phase...
When David Appasamy moved to Chennai from Pune in 1989, he visited the St Andrew’s Church, Egmore, for a service. The first thing that struck him was the beauty that the church held with its Georgian...
The Greater Chennai Corporation has requested the Tamil Nadu Generation and Distribution Corporation (Tangedco) to exempt dockless cycle stations in the city from paying security deposit for availing...