School boy riding bike killed in road accident near Vadapalani

CHENNAI: A 17-year-old boy, riding a two-wheeler was killed in a road accident after the bike he was riding rammed into the lorry that was going in front of him near Vadapalani on Thursday night.

The deceased was identified as K Suganeshwar of Nungambakkam. He was a Class 12 student at a private school.

Police investigations revealed that he was returning home after attending the birthday party of a classmate when he met with the accident around 11 pm.

Police said that Suganehwar had taken his mother's two-wheeler.

While riding along the Vadapalani flyover, he had hit the rear end of a concrete mix truck and fell on the road. He was rushed to a hospital where he was declared as brought dead.

Pondy Bazaar TIW (Traffic Investigation Wing) have registered a case and are investigating. Police said that the deceased was not wearing a helmet.