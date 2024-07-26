Documentary by MGR film institute students enters into IDSFFK

CHENNAI: Colours of Kollywood-A Melanin Deficiency, a documentary film by the students of Tamil Nadu Government MGR Film and Television Institute has been shortlisted for the screening in the 16th International Documentary and Short Film Festival of Kerala (IDSFFK).

According to the release issued by the DIPR, the documentary film titled "Colours of Kollywood-A Melanin Deficiency", directed by Paro Salil, a fourth-year Bachelor of Visual Arts (BVA) student of MGR Film Institute has selected for the IDSFFK (July 26-31).

"Award-winning director K Hariharan, Photographer Naresh Nil, international actor Mia Maelzer, Kavitha Emmanuel, Manishankar Narayanan, Nila Varman, Rohini Mani, Hrushika and few others have shared their views on the documentary film, " the release said.

Talking about her documentary, Paro Salil said, "Favouritism towards lighter skin tones is embedded in the Indian psyche and Tamil cinema is no exception. Through conversations with industry professionals, artistes, social activists and the common people, this documentary examines the history and practice of differential treatment based on skin colour, especially regarding actresses in Tamil cinema."