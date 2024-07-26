Kargil Vijay Diwas: Governor Ravi invites all Indians to contribute to national security

CHENNAI: Governor R N Ravi on Friday said India's security cannot be saved only by the Army and the citizens of India should also contribute to national security.

Lauding the Indian Army, Governor R N Ravi said the nation's soldiers have ensured that clashing with them is not an easy task and behind their every struggle, there is a happiness of 140 crore Indians.

Addressing gathering at the Commemoration of Kargil Vijay Diwas at the Law University here, Ravi said that the Indian Army is developing structurally under Prime Minister Narendra Modi's regime and the defense sector is becoming powerful through the confidence the nation gives to the army.

"Our soldiers have proved that fighting the Indian Arny is not an ordinary affair. Because the politicians are close to the Army, we have no failure. Our army has grown manifold in 25 years, " he said.

Ravi also emphasized the importance of Indian citizens' contribution to national security.

"Our national security cannot be saved only by the Army. The citizens of India also contribute to national security, " he said, adding that the Indian Army is structurally strengthened and is working well considering the welfare of the people of the nation.

"On Kargil Vijay Diwas, we proudly salute our heroes- the brave sons and daughters of Bharat Mata who made their ultimate sacrifices defending Her honour. It is also a national celebration of our glorious victory over Pakistan when our brave soldiers chased away the enemy army who had surreptitiously sneaked into our territory. We salute the Veer Naris and family members of our martyrs as their resilience echoes our nation's enduring spirit, " he noted.