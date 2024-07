Diversion, skipping stoppages and origination of trains announced; check details

CHENNAI: Few express trains are diverting, skipping stoppages and changes in origination from Sunday to Thursday, said a Southern Railway statement.

Train No 16352 from Nagercoil – Chhatrapati Shivaji Maharaj Terminus (Mumbai), Train no 20919 Dr MGR Chennai Central –Ekta Nagar, Train No 19567 Tuticorin – Okha are diverted and skipping stoppages on Sunday.

Train No 16382 Kanniyakumari –Pune on Sunday, Monday and Tuesday are skipping stoppages at Kem and Daund.

Train no 16351 Chhatrapati Shivaji Maharaj Terminus (Mumbai) –Nagercoil on Monday is diverted and skipping few stoppages.

Train 11013 Lokmanya Tilak Terminus (Mumbai) – Coimbatore, Train no 11014 Coimbatore –Lokmanya TilakTerminus (Mumbai) are diverting and skipping stoppages on Monday, Tuesday and Wednesday.

Train No 16340 Nagercoil – Chhatrapati Shivaji Maharaj Terminus (Mumbai), Train no 11018 Karaikal- Lokmanya Tilak Terminus (Mumbai), Train no 16381 Pune – Kanniyakumari, Train no 16339 Chhatrapati Shivaji Maharaj Terminus (Mumbai) – Nagercoil, 22180 Dr. MGR Chennai Central - Lokmanya Tilak Terminus (Mumbai), 22101 Lokmanya Tilak Terminus (Mumbai) – Madurai, 22159 Chhatrapati Shivaji Maharaj Terminus (Mumbai) – Dr MGR Chennai Central will also be diverted and short terminated between Monday and Thursday.

Train No 22601 Dr MGR Chennai Central – Sai Nagar Shirdi Superfast Express leaving Dr. MGR Chennai Central at 10.20 am on 31 July will be short terminated at Solapur. The train will be partially cancelled between Solapur and Sai Nagar Shirdi.

Train No 22602 Sainagar Shirdi - Dr MGR Chennai Central Superfast Express scheduled to leaving Sainagar Shirdi at 08.25 am on 2 August willoriginate from Solapur at 14.45 pm, added the statement.