DVAC arrests Thirumukudal VAO who demanded bribe of Rs 15,000 in Kancheepuram

CHENNAI: DVAC arrested Thirumukudal VAO who demanded a bribe of Rs 15,000 for registering a property on Friday.

The Thirumukudal site located near Uthiramerur in Kancheepuram district. Murugavel of the village received a piece of land a few years ago which was allocated by the government.

A few days ago Murugevel went to VAO Karunakaran for registering the land but the VAO demanded a bribe of Rs 15,000.

Following that Murugavel filed a complaint with the Kancheepuram DVAC unit. On Friday based on their guidance Murugavel went to meet the VAO with the money on Salavakkam Road near Arunkundram.

There when Karunakaran accepted the money from Murugavel the DVAC caught Karunakaran red handed and he was arrested further inquiry is on.