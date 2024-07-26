Police held six people who created public nuisance during birthday party in Chennai's ECR

CHENNAI: Police arrested six people who created a public nuisance during the birthday party in ECR on Friday.

Police said a group of youngsters from Chennai went to ECR following the birthday celebration of Ezhilarasan (29) of Saidapet a few days ago.

Sources said during the celebration the friends gifted Ezhilarasan with garlands made with currency notes and crowns. Later the group went for a ride in their car and took the sickles and dragged them on the road creating disturbance for the other commuters.

Following that based on the complaints received from the public the Chennai city police who registered a case arrested Ezhilarasan, Vignesh, Vinoth and Saravanan all of them from Saidapet.

Since the incident was held in Tambaram city police limit the case was transferred to Kanathur police station and all the accused were handed to the Kanathur police.

On Friday the Kanathur police after a detailed inquiry arrested Imran and Venkatesh from Saidapet who were ganja peddlers and they were remanded in judicial custody and sent to prison.