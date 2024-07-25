Chennai's 4th rail terminal shifted to Perambur from Villivakkam

CHENNAI: The proposed fourth railway terminal of the city would come up in Perambur instead of Villivakkam. "A master plan based on the revised plan is being prepared," said SR general manager RN Singh.

Addressing the customary post-budget news conference at the zonal headquarters here, Singh said they were planning to develop two additional railway lines (Line 5 & 6) between Perambur and Ambattur for developing the proposed terminal and a survey was being carried out for the same. Once over, a feasibility study would be undertaken and a Detailed Project Report (DPR) sent to the railway ministry in October.

Exuding confidence that the sanction of the railway ministry would be secured thereafter, the zonal general manager said they have sufficient land in Perambur and works of the terminal would be over by 2028.

On the works of the Tambaram terminal redevelopment project, the general manager said they would submit the DPR in 10 days and the Railway ministry was considering the execution of the project in PPP (Public Private Partnership) mode. “The developer will also develop buildings in the vacant plot. The sanction will come from the ministry by October. The bidding process will take another eight months. Since it is a PPP project, it would require a lot of documentation work. We will start the work in June 2025. From there it will take three years,” RN Singh added.

SR works over on 40 ROBs, delay due to land acquisition

Asserting that the emphasis of the zone was on Railway Overbridges (ROB) and Railway Under Bridges (RUBs), the general manager said, “In about 40 ROBs, we have completed our portion. But the approach portion is held up for want of land acquisition. We have held several meetings. The State is working towards fast-tracking land acquisition. We hope in two years all these pending 40 ROBs in which the railway portion is completed, the approach portion would also be completed and the bridges commissioned.”

Pamban to be reopened for rail traffic from Oct 1

On the fourth line work between Chennai Beach and Egmore, the GM said it would be completed by the end of September and the line opened for traffic in the middle of October. Reacting to a specific query on Pamban Bridge, Singh said the old Pamban Bridge had to be closed for safety and it is expected to be completed by September end and the train services restored to Rameswaram from October 1.

He also clarified that the electrification work pending between Ramnad and Rameswaram would be completed by December and almost all of Tamil Nadu would be fully electrified by March other than the Nilgiris Mountain Railway.