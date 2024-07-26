College student dies by suicide after threat from Instagram friend in Chennai

CHENNAI: Police are probing the death of a minor girl, a first year college student who died by suicide allegedly after she was threatened by her 'friend' that he would upload morphed photographs of the girl in social media.

The deceased girl, S Anusha (name changed) was 17 years old and lived with her parents in Saligramam.

She was a first year B.Com student at a private college.

On Thursday evening, after returning from college, Anusha locked herself in her room and her younger brother had alerted the family members after there was no response from Anusha for a long time.

The family members broke open the door and found the victim lying unconscious. She was moved to a private hospital nearby where she was declared as brought dead.

Preliminary investigations revealed that the victim was upset for the last few days as her Instagram acquaintance had threatened her that her morphed photographs will be uploaded on social media after she cut ties off with him.

Virugambakkam Police have registered a case and are investigating.