Contract signed for preparing DPR for Chennai Metro Corridor from Poonamallee to Parandur

CHENNAI: The Chennai Metro Rail Limited (CMRL) has signed a contract agreement for the preparation of a Detailed Project Report (DPR) for the metro corridor from Poonamallee to Parandur via Thirumazhisai and Sriperumbudur. The contract agreement has been signed with Aarvee Associates Architects Engineers & Consultants Pvt Ltd for a value of Rs.1.74 Cr (excluding GST).

The Letter of Acceptance (LOA) was issued to Aarvee Associates Architects Engineers & Consultants on 11 June, 2024, said CMRL in a press release.

This proposed corridor is approximately 43.63 km long and includes around 19 elevated Metro stations. The preparation of the Detailed Project Report (DPR) for the corridor is being undertaken in consideration of recent developments, such as the proposed new airport at Parandur, the proposed bus terminus at Thirumazhisai, and the future growth potential along the corridor.

The work involves more than 100 boreholes for soil investigation and topographical survey using drones for the entire length. The assignment is expected to be completed by November this year. Following an extensive alignment study during the DPR stage, the total number of stations and the details of land requirements will be finalized.

In the presence of M A Siddique, Managing Director, CMRL, the contract agreement was signed by T Archunan, Director (Projects) and other officials from CMRL and the consultant were also present during the occasion.

The work of the Parandur airport is expected to start in six months once Tamil Nadu Industrial Development Corporation (TIDCO) gets all project clearance.