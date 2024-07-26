Police tracks down youth who rolled ganja joint in Chennai Metro rail

CHENNAI: A day after a youth was found rolling a ganja cigarette in public in a moving Metro Rail line, the Chennai city police on Friday tracked him down to his residence in Tondiarpet.

A special police team after tracking him using CCTV footage nabbed him.

Police identified the man as M Buvanesh, 24.A photograph posted in social media, taken on the Wimco Nagar – Chennai airport Metro Rail line, had gone viral on Thursday.

According to the police the youth has been working in the packing section of a delivery app in Teynampet.

"He was secured on Friday night by a special team of Deputy commissioner of police, Adyar and handed over to the Teynampet police station for further action, " police sources said.

It may be noted that the AIADMK leader and former minister D Jayakumar had posted the photo of the youth rolling the ganja cigarette sittingin a moving train in a social media.

Posting the photo Jayakumar had indicated the availability of drugs and how addicts were posting a challenge to the law and order machinery in the state.