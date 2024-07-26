Begin typing your search...

BSNL to launch 4G services in Chennai soon

All 2G/3G customers with old SIMs could upgrade to 4G SIM cards free of cost by visiting the nearest BSNL Customer Service Center (CSC), retailer, franchisee, or Direct Selling Agent (DSA).

ByDTNEXT BureauDTNEXT Bureau|26 July 2024 5:15 PM GMT
Representative Image

CHENNAI: Bharat Sanchar Nigam Limited (BSNL) Chennai telephones is on the process of launching 4G services in Chennai shortly and has already started offering 4G services in Thiruvallur district, covering 19 villages, BSNL said in a statement.

Existing 4G SIM customers can experience 4G services without replacing their SIM cards.

As many as 2114, 4G towers will be installed for which the work is in progress. These 4G services will cover the four districts i.e; Chennai, Thiruvallur, Kanchipuram, and Chengalpattu, added the statement.

DTNEXT Bureau

