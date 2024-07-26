'Bored' man yearns for jail, hurls petrol bombs outside police outpost, Tasmac shop in Anna Nagar

CHENNAI: City Police have arrested a serial offender who hurled petrol bombs outside a Tasmac outlet and police outpost in Anna Nagar on Thursday night, allegedly to go to jail, as he was bored of his life.

The arrested person has been identified as Balan of Trichy, who came to the city a week ago.

He has more than five cases against him in Chennai and Trichy.

On Thursday night, he first hurled a petrol bomb outside a police outpost and then outside a Tasmac outlet.

Based on information, a police team secured Balan and he allegedly told the police that he could not find work and wanted to go to jail.

After inquiries, he was arrested. He was produced before a magistrate and remanded to judicial custody.