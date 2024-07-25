Chennai woman uses pills to put husband to sleep, strangles him to death

CHENNAI: A 46-year-old woman was arrested for allegedly murdering her husband at their residence in Villivakkam, Chennai.

According to police, the woman, Sajitha Banu, used to be touch with several men over the phone which led to frequent quarrels with her husband, Ghaus Basha. Despite efforts by their families to reconcile them, Sajitha continued having relationships with other men.

On February 28 night, Sajitha allegedly mixed sleeping pills in her husband's food, and while he was asleep, strangled him to death. She then informed her relatives that her husband had died of a heart attack.

However, the post-mortem report revealed that Ghaus Basha was murdered by strangulation.

The Villivakkam police registered a case and arrested Sajitha yesterday, who reportedly confessed to the crime, citing her husband's opposition to her relationships with other men as the motive.

The police also revealed that Sajitha had a previous case against her for involvement in prostitution. She has been remanded in custody.