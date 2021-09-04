Kangana pays tribute at Jayalalithaa's memorial ahead of 'Thalaivii' release

Chennai :

Ahead of the release of the film, 'Thalaivii', actor Kangana Ranaut paid tribute at former Chief Minister J Jayalalithaa's memorial at Marina Beach in Chennai on Saturday.

Directed by Vijay, 'Thalaivii', based on the life Jayalalithaa. The film is set to release in theatres worldwide in Hindi, Tamil and Telugu by Zee Studios on September 10.

The makers of the film have also recreated four iconic original songs of Jayalalithaa and MGR; and brought them together in this one track.

The multilingual film, featuring Kangana Ranaut in the lead, was earlier scheduled to release in April but was pushed due to the second wave of the coronavirus pandemic in the country.