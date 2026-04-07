2026 TN elections | TN allocates Rs 1,302 crore for Assembly polls, says CEO Archana Patnaik

CHENNAI: Tamil Nadu has allocated Rs 1,302 crore for conducting the Assembly election, marking a significant increase compared to previous elections, Chief Electoral Officer Archana Patnaik said.
Addressing reporters, she noted that the allocation was Rs 795 crore for the 2021 Assembly election and Rs 1,009 crore for the 2024 Parliamentary election.
"The current allocation has been increased to ensure that the election is conducted without any financial constraints," she said.
On election-related complaints, the CEO said that so far, around 2,600 complaints have been received through the cVIGIL mobile application, which enables citizens to report violations of the Model Code of Conduct (MCC).
She added that Central Armed Police Forces (CAPFs) will be deployed across the State by April 13 to strengthen security arrangements and ensure free and fair polling.
Archana Patnaik also stated that 2.5 lakh elderly voters aged above 85 years have opted for the postal ballot facility, indicating increased participation through alternative voting methods.
Officials said the enhanced budget and deployment of forces are aimed at ensuring a smooth, transparent and secure electoral process across Tamil Nadu.