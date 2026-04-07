India enters second stage of nuclear programme with PFBR criticality at Kalpakkam

The indigenously designed and built reactor has been developed by Bharatiya Nabhikiya Vidyut Nigam Limited at the Kalpakkam Nuclear Complex in Tamil Nadu. With this achievement, India has formally entered the second stage of its three-stage nuclear power programme, a vision conceived by Homi Jehangir Bhabha.

Once fully operational, India will become only the second country after Russia to operate a commercial fast breeder reactor, underlining the global significance of the development.

The milestone reflects decades of scientific effort led by the Department of Atomic Energy and strengthens India’s transition towards reliable, low-carbon energy. It also aligns with the country’s net zero target for 2070 announced by Narendra Modi.