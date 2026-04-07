Take orders only from direct superiors, DGP tells SPs

In a note, DGP Rathore noted that SPs and special unit heads have been receiving instructions from unauthorised officers, and asked supervisory officials to report such violations directly to him. He also instructed special unit and law and order heads to immediately inform him and their immediate superiors about any critical developments, using messaging platforms if needed.

During a video-conference with senior officers, Rathore stressed strict compliance with the Model Code of Conduct to ensure free and fair elections. He also called for heightened security, especially with VIP movements, and intensified vigilance in violence-prone areas and along inter-State borders to prevent suspicious persons, liquor transport, and cash flow.