2026 TN elections | Edappadi constituency TVK candidate nomination rejected

COIMBATORE: The nomination of Tamilaga Vettri Kazhagam (TVK) candidate M Arun Kumar for the Edappadi assembly constituency in Salem district was rejected during scrutiny on Tuesday.
Election officials cited several discrepancies in his nomination, including an insufficient number of proposers, and subsequently rejected the application. A notice regarding the rejection was displayed on the official board.
Arun Kumar, who had been present at the taluk office during the scrutiny, reportedly left before the announcement. Party members' attempts to reach him failed as his mobile phone was switched off. Concerned TVK officials filed a complaint with the police, prompting an inquiry. Later, Arun Kumar contacted the authorities, confirming that he had not gone missing and was at home.
Meanwhile, in the same constituency, the nomination of AIADMK General Secretary Edappadi K Palaniswami was accepted without issue. DMK candidate C Kasi’s nomination, however, underwent prolonged scrutiny after AIADMK officials raised objections over alleged discrepancies. The process was temporarily halted, creating tense moments at the taluk office. Following clarifications from DMK representatives, Kasi’s nomination was eventually approved, bringing relief to party workers.
In Coimbatore, DMK candidate V Senthil Balaji’s nomination was accepted amidst objections raised by the AIADMK functionaries.