2026 TN elections | Edappadi constituency TVK candidate nomination rejected

Election officials cited several discrepancies in his nomination, including an insufficient number of proposers, and subsequently rejected the application. A notice regarding the rejection was displayed on the official board.

Arun Kumar, who had been present at the taluk office during the scrutiny, reportedly left before the announcement. Party members' attempts to reach him failed as his mobile phone was switched off. Concerned TVK officials filed a complaint with the police, prompting an inquiry. Later, Arun Kumar contacted the authorities, confirming that he had not gone missing and was at home.