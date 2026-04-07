2026 TN elections | CM Stalin slams Maharastra CM over Madurai Metro remarks

"Is it the job of the Maharashtra Chief Minister to bargain and blackmail by saying that Madurai will get a Metro project only if a BJP MLA is elected?", Stalin said, in a post on X.

He also sought to know whether it was appropriate for Fadnavis to make such remarks in an opposition ruled State.

"A Chief Minister who took an oath on the Constitution should be ashamed to come to an opposition-ruled state and speak like this", he said.