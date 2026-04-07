Chennai: Late-night, early morning EMUs affected till April 16 at Egmore station

CHENNAI: Even as suburban services have returned to normal frequency at Platforms 10 and 11 at the Egmore railway station, passengers will continue to face disruptions during late-night and early morning hours, with Southern Railway announcing a fresh round of service changes till April 16.
A six-hour line and power block will be in place between 11 pm and 5 am from April 8 to April 15 at Egmore as part of ongoing redevelopment works.
On April 12, multiple Beach-Tambaram services scheduled late in the night, including those departing at 11 pm, 11.20 pm, 11.40 pm and 11.59 pm, will be fully cancelled. Corresponding return services from Tambaram, including departures at 10.20 pm, 11 pm and 11.40 pm, will also remain cancelled. An early morning service departing Beach station at 4.15 am is also cancelled.
Partial cancellations have also been announced on April 12
A service between Beach and Chengalpattu departing at 3.55 am will not run between Beach and Tambaram. Similarly, late-night services from Chengalpattu and Tirumalpur towards Beach station, including departures between 8 pm and 11 pm, will operate only up to Tambaram.
Late night Beach-Tambaram services scheduled around 11 pm to midnight will remain cancelled on multiple days between April 8 and 15. Early morning services, including those departing Beach station at 3.50 am and 4.15 am, will be partially cancelled between Beach and Tambaram on select days.
In addition, some services have been rescheduled. Early morning Beach–Chengalpattu trains departing at 4.35 am and 5.30 am will be delayed by about 10 minutes on several days, while corresponding Tambaram-Beach services will also see minor rescheduling.