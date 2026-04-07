Chennai: Late-night, early morning EMUs affected till April 16 at Egmore station

Partial cancellations have also been announced on April 12

A service between Beach and Chengalpattu departing at 3.55 am will not run between Beach and Tambaram. Similarly, late-night services from Chengalpattu and Tirumalpur towards Beach station, including departures between 8 pm and 11 pm, will operate only up to Tambaram.

Late night Beach-Tambaram services scheduled around 11 pm to midnight will remain cancelled on multiple days between April 8 and 15. Early morning services, including those departing Beach station at 3.50 am and 4.15 am, will be partially cancelled between Beach and Tambaram on select days.

In addition, some services have been rescheduled. Early morning Beach–Chengalpattu trains departing at 4.35 am and 5.30 am will be delayed by about 10 minutes on several days, while corresponding Tambaram-Beach services will also see minor rescheduling.