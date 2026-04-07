DMK rejects Mamata’s allegations on officers tranfers

CHENNAI: The DMK on Tuesday rejected allegations made by West Bengal Chief Minister Mamata Banerjee, asserting that transfer of officials during election time is a routine process and not a matter of concern.
Responding to Mamata Banerjee’s remarks, DMK MP Thamizhachi Thangapandian said such transfers are part of the Election Commission’s standard procedures to ensure free and fair polls.
“Transfer of officials during elections is normal. Even the Tamil Nadu DGP has been transferred. We have always followed the law and rules,” she said.
Banerjee had alleged a “secret relationship” between the DMK and the BJP, a charge strongly denied by the DMK leader.
Thangapandian asserted that the DMK has been a consistent opponent of the BJP since 2004.
“Due to our opposition to the BJP, we have faced several challenges. We continue to oppose its ideology,” she said.
The DMK MP reiterated that the party remains committed to democratic norms and electoral guidelines, dismissing the allegations as baseless.
Transfer of officials during elections is normal. Even the Tamil Nadu DGP has been transferred. We have always followed the law and rules
Thamizhachi Thangapandian, MP