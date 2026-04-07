DMK rejects Mamata’s allegations on officers tranfers

Responding to Mamata Banerjee’s remarks, DMK MP Thamizhachi Thangapandian said such transfers are part of the Election Commission’s standard procedures to ensure free and fair polls.

“Transfer of officials during elections is normal. Even the Tamil Nadu DGP has been transferred. We have always followed the law and rules,” she said.

Banerjee had alleged a “secret relationship” between the DMK and the BJP, a charge strongly denied by the DMK leader.