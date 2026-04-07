Chennai

Chennai: Cops lathi charge biryani hotel staff in Royapuram

According to the police, the unrest began around 4 am when guest workers from over 30 outlets in the city gathered at the head office on Matha church street
Representative Image
Representative Image
Updated on

CHENNAI: Tension prevailed outside the headquarters of a Biryani restaurant chain in Royapuram early Tuesday morning after guest workers staged a protest seeking unpaid salaries, forcing the police to resort to lathi charge.

According to the police, the unrest began around 4 am when guest workers from over 30 outlets in the city gathered at the head office on Matha church street.

The management invited a few of them for talks, and the workers later claimed they were assaulted at the meeting. Subsequently a police team resorted to mild lathi charge while attempting to disperse them.

Royapuram
Lathi Charge
biryani hotel staff

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