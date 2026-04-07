Woman alleges ostracisation, Madras HC directs Collector, SP to probe

The petitioner, P Revathi, a resident of Pillankuppam village in Krishnagiri, submitted that one R Krishnan from the same village, who possesses the land adjacent to her land, demanded a pathway to access his land for the past several years. After Revathi refused to give her land to Krishnan for pathway, the issue was taken before a village panchayat.

The petitioner alleged that the village heads, Munirathinam and Venkateshan, passed illegal orders, which were announced by ‘thandora’ all over the village in 2022.