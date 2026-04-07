Woman alleges ostracisation, Madras HC directs Collector, SP to probe

CHENNAI: The Madras High Court directed the Collector and Superintendent of Police of Krishnagiri district to conduct an inquiry into allegations of social ostracisation faced by a woman's family in a village.
The petitioner, P Revathi, a resident of Pillankuppam village in Krishnagiri, submitted that one R Krishnan from the same village, who possesses the land adjacent to her land, demanded a pathway to access his land for the past several years. After Revathi refused to give her land to Krishnan for pathway, the issue was taken before a village panchayat.
The petitioner alleged that the village heads, Munirathinam and Venkateshan, passed illegal orders, which were announced by ‘thandora’ all over the village in 2022.
As per the orders issued by the village heads, Revathi was not allowed to take water from public water sources, purchase groceries from local shops or access tea shops. Her worship rights were also curtailed, she said. Other villagers were prohibited from participating in the petitioner's family functions.
If she or her family members violated this, they would have to pay a fine of Rs one lakh to the panchayat. Similarly, if other members of the public or shopkeepers violated the orders of the elders, they would end up paying Rs 25,000 as fine, the petitioner alleged.
As per the orders issued by the village heads, Revathi was not allowed to take water from public water sources, purchase groceries from local shops, or access tea shops. Her worship rights were also curtailed, she said. Other villagers were prohibited from participating in the petitioner's family functions
Contending that such an order by the kangaroo court amounted to a violation of fundamental human rights, Revathi lodged complaints before the District Collector and the inspector of Kuruparapalli police station. Alleging inaction on the part of the authorities, she approached the High Court seeking appropriate legal remedies.
When the matter came up for hearing before Justice Krishnan Ramasamy, the State submitted that the Revenue Divisional Officer had conducted an inquiry in this regard and found that no such action had been taken by the village chiefs as alleged by the petitioner.
Considering the submissions made by both parties, the High Court directed the Collector and the Police Superintendent to conduct an inquiry in this regard independently and ensure that no injustice was caused to the petitioner by violating her fundamental rights as contemplated under Article 21 of the Constitution of India.
The judge directed the officials to complete the inquiry within a period of 12 weeks.