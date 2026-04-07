Chennai: Lack of accessibility to polling booths continues, lament PwDs

“The TN government and the Election Commission had claimed that the booths across the State had been made accessible with required ramps and wheelchairs. But, in reality, a large number of booths are still barrier-free. Even if ramps are built, they do not accommodate the norms of the Rights of Persons with Disabilities Act (RPWD Act),” he added.

Furthermore, it was also pointed out by the PwDs that the Electronic Voting Machine (EVM) is placed flat instead of in a slanting position (to an accurate degree) for wheelchair users to reach. “If the EVM is placed flat on the table, most wheelchair users cannot reach the whole machine and reach the buttons on the top. Hence, we urge the Election Commission to address even such small but necessary concerns,” a disabled person added.