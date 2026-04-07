India faces must-win Asian Cup clash against Chinese Taipei

PATHUM THANI (THAILAND): India will take on Chinese Taipei in their final Group C fixture of the AFC U20 Women’s Asian Cup here on Wednesday, knowing that nothing short of a victory will keep their hopes of reaching the quarter-finals alive.
After defeats in their opening two matches against Japan and Australia, both India and Chinese Taipei find themselves in identical situations, chasing a result that could yet keep their tournament alive.
India’s goal difference of -11 makes things a bit more complicated than Chinese Taipei’s -7.
The Young Tigresses’ hopes of reaching the knockout stage for the first time since 2004 rest on securing a place among the two best third-placed teams across all groups.
Their task will be simplified if either the Group A match between Vietnam and Bangladesh on Tuesday or the Group B match between Uzbekistan and Jordan on Wednesday ends in a draw.
In that case, the winner of India vs Chinese Taipei will qualify for the quarter-finals, regardless of goal difference. But if there is a winner in both those games, India would need to win by a handsome margin to avoid being the worst-ranked third-placed side in the three groups.
At the moment, the goal differences of the other teams are - Bangladesh (-3), Vietnam (-6), Uzbekistan (-8) and Jordan (-9).
Across their first two matches, the Young Tigresses have shown glimpses of their ability, but have also been punished for lapses at key moments.
The emphasis on attacking efficiency, something India have worked on throughout their preparation, now becomes critical.
Forward Sulanjana Raul is also aware that the challenge will be equally fierce from the other side. The need for a strong start is another key factor.