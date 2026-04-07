2026 TN elections | DMK's political run will end with this elections, says Edappadi K Palaniswami

Addressing a campaign meeting at Vazhapadi in the Yercaud Assembly constituency in Salem district, the leader of the opposition said the electorate was determined to make the upcoming polls the DMK’s last.

“Despite having a broad alliance, the DMK faces a strong and cohesive front led by the AIADMK, backed by a solid vote base,” he said.

Taking aim at the ruling party’s allies, Palaniswami claimed that Left parties, VCK and certain Islamic outfits had failed to effectively represent public concerns since aligning with the DMK in 2021. “The DMDK, which joined their alliance, was already on ventilator support and was given life by AIADMK,” he said.