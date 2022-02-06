Subway Surfers makers launch MetroLand game on Huawei AppGallery

Beijing :

Kiloo, the co-developer, and publisher of the massively successful Subway Surfers has exclusively launched its new game on MetroLand the Huawei AppGallery.





According to GizmoChina, the game is quite similar to Subway Surfers as it is an endless runner game. The gameplay takes place across a number of cities and includes seven different areas that unlock as progress is made.





The game is already available to download from AppGallery on your Huawei device - or any other Android, but a user has to first install AppGallery on it.





Huawei recently revealed that its AppGallery now has over 530mn active users, reporting an 83 per cent yearly increase in in-app distribution, reaching 384 billion installs in 2020.





There are 2.3 million registered developers who are working on mobile applications for AppGallery, and the amount is 77 per cent higher than what it used to be back in 2019.





Huawei has been working both with local and global developers, and now AppGallery has over 1 million users in 42 markets across five regions.