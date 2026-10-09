Eradicating H pylori can prevent gastric cancer, says Nobel laureate Barry Marshall

Marshall, who shared the 2005 Nobel Prize in Physiology or Medicine with Robin Warren for their discovery of H. pylori and its role in gastritis and peptic ulcer disease, said the bacterium should no longer be regarded only as a cause of ulcers.

“H. pylori is much more than an ulcer organism. If the infection persists for many years, it can cause chronic inflammation in the stomach and increase the risk of gastric cancer. That gives us an opportunity because this is a potentially preventable cause of cancer," Marshall told PTI.

Marshall was in India to attend the World Congress of Gastroenterology (WCOG 2026) in the national capital.

Held in India for the first time, the four-day event, which concluded on October 3, brought together around 3,000 delegates from 61 countries to discuss the changing global burden of gastrointestinal and liver diseases, including H. pylori infection, gastric cancer prevention, early diagnosis and treatment.

His comments come amid renewed global focus on population-based H. pylori "screen-and-treat" programmes for gastric cancer prevention.