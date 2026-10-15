Running across multiple devices: In one experiment, researchers distributed Google's Gemma 4 model, with 26 billion parameters, across 15 low-cost Android TV boxes, each costing about 55 dollars and having 4GB of memory. Splitting the model into smaller parts allowed it to run across the devices, though slowly.

AI worm experiment: In a separate test, Anthropic created a simulated network of eight computers and tested whether an AI model could find other machines, copy itself onto them and set up a working model. Among the open-weight models tested, GLM-5.2, developed by Chinese AI company Z.ai, completed the process and reached all eight machines in four of five trials.