Tarot: Unlocking divine messages; spiritual significance of angel numbers revealed

ARIES (20 MARCH — 20 APRIL)
The Ten of Pentacles tells you that money will come from different sources and this can also come through inheritances. The Four of Swords shows that this is not immediate. It could take a couple of months before it reaches your hands. The Angel Message is the Ten of Water, which shows you have a contented family life. You have trustworthy relationships. Your emotional needs are met, and that means you are better off than most people around you.
Taurus (20 APRIL — 21 MAY)
The Devil card tells you that you feel tied down. You are reluctant to do things in a carefree manner. This could be relation- ships that feel like a drag and you don’t know how to break out of it. It also shows claustrophobia in certain relationships. The Six of Wands is an indicator that work is going well for those around you, especially youngsters. The Angel Message is the Queen of Water that augurs relationships developing to better levels.
Gemini (21 MAY — 21 JUNE)
This is a time when you feel right on top of things. The Empress is one who is a nurturer and someone who keeps family together and by that, there are also rules that may or may not sit well with others. The Ten of Wands suggests too many things going on in your life, especially work-related. The Angel Message is the Nine of Fire, which asks you not to give up on any plans. Protect what you have created.
Cancer (21 JUNE — 23 JULY)
Everything seems to be fine and somehow all the hard times you might have been undergoing have eased up, as The World card is indicating. You are protected by higher forces that do not allow you to go downhill. The Four of Pentacles indicates that your money situation is still something to watch out. The Angel Message is the Ten of Earth that augurs a happy family life. You must find magic in the little things.
Leo (23 JULY — 23 AUGUST)
Travelling should be there to encourage youngsters in your family and close friends. The Knight of Pentacles shows that new areas are being explored, and new ventures are being contemplated for which they need support and encouragement. The King of Swords shows the presence of a strong male who gives direction and support to be able to put plans into action. The Angel Message is the Eight of Air, where you are under the illusion of being trapped.
Virgo (23 AUGUST — 23 SEPTEMBER)
Abundant money seems to be the hallmark of the week ahead. You will find it flowing easily as you also review projects and new collaborations. The Ace of Pentacles shows new directions for you to take up. The Page of Swords indicates that the best work is done by those much younger than you. The Angel Message is the Page of Air, where you will be confronted with challenging information. There are likely to be delays and changes to plans made.
Libra (23 SEPTEMBER — 23 OCTOBER)
The Two of Cups shows good companionship, peace in primary relationships and emotional stability in such associations. Guard this with love and care. The Nine of Wands shows passion, creativity and the talent to do many things. However, take few things and do that with full heart. The Angel Message is The Moon, where you could be privy to important psychic insights.
Scorpio (23 OCTOBER — 22 NOVEMBER)
The men in your life are taking precedence over your desires and decisions. The King of Cups shows men who are more emotionally balanced than you at this point; therefore, they have control over situations. The Ace of Wands shows you to be very ambitious. More opportunities and pathways open for you, and you must grab these opportunities. Seek out mentors and like-minded people.
Sagittarius (22 NOVEMBER — 22 DECEMBER)
While you are thinking all is well, the women in your life are going through emotional upheavals. The Nine of Cups shows you to be on an even keel while the women around you are emotional, unreasonable and difficult to handle. This could be due to being attentiondeficient. The Angel Message is The World, corresponding to Archangel Michael, where you can pat yourself on the back for a job well done. You feel the joy and gratitude for all this.
Capricorn (22 DECEMBER — 20 JANUARY)
It is a lonesome time for many of you, and you could be feeling alone. This is a time for solitude to recalibrate what you want out of life. Also, the spiritual life could be calling out to you. The Hermit shows all this. The Four of Wands shows a happy family life regardless of what you may be feeling within yourself. The Angel Message is the Five of Air, where you are asked to review your choices. Learn from difficult situations.
Aquarius (20 JANUARY — 18 FEBRUARY)
Money is plenty, and you have enough and more for many generations. A lot of it came from your own earnings but also through family sources. You are literally sitting on pots of gold. The King of Pentacles is showing this. The Page of Pentacles shows this wealth goes to the children you may have. Which means abundance all around. The Angel Message is awakening, corresponding to Archangel Gabriel. Now is the time to look at things from a different perspective.
Pisces (18 FEBRUARY — 20 MARCH)
The Eight of Pentacles shows you to be working hard to recover from a large expense. You are in fear of not having enough, which makes you work harder than before. The Seven of Wands shows some friction and hostile words being exchanged at the workplace. You find yourself confronted with differing opinions. And you deal with this with aggression, making everything counterproductive. The Angel Message is the Five of Fire, which shows competing goals. Watch out for too much conflict with others.