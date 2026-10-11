Tarot: Unlocking divine messages; spiritual significance of angel numbers revealed

Gemini (21 MAY — 21 JUNE)

This is a time when you feel right on top of things. The Empress is one who is a nurturer and someone who keeps family together and by that, there are also rules that may or may not sit well with others. The Ten of Wands suggests too many things going on in your life, especially work-related. The Angel Message is the Nine of Fire, which asks you not to give up on any plans. Protect what you have created.