DT Next Tech | Party on the go with the JBL PartyBox On The Go 2 Series

CHENNAI: JBL has just released its new PartyBox lineup. While this launch might be timed for the festive season, the high-powered speaker category is no longer just reserved for celebrations and special occasions in India. Evolved lifestyles are creating more use case scenarios for versatile audio solutions that seamlessly enhance everyday experiences. Whether it’s more immersive TV and movie viewing and background music playback to spontaneous family karaoke sessions and weekend get-togethers. The new JBL PartyBox lineup is positioned as a daily entertainment solution with multiple sizes and price points to cater to a wide array of Indian consumers. It’s the JBL PartyBox On The Go 2 Series that has our attention in the new 2026 line-up.
This duo of speakers offer a portable solution that works both indoors and outdoors. They offer a 100W RMS output in a grab and go design with a flexible handle and shoulder strap, making them easy to cart around. The line-up includes the JBL PartyBox On The Go 2 AI Plus (Rs 44,999) with real time EasySing AI Vocal Removal, pitch support, and natural reverb, and comes bundled with 1x JBL EasySing Mic for immediate karaoke setup.
The JBL PartyBox On The Go 2 (Rs 39,999) features an identical 100W RMS sound output, dynamic music synced lightshow, guitar/AUX inputs. This speaker comes bundled with 1x wireless microphone (Standard model without AI vocal removal). Battery life is a win too. Both models feature up to 15 hours of playtime, replaceable battery architecture and fast charging. These speakers are splash proof with an IPX4 rating adding to durability.