DT Next Tech | Xiaomi Magnetic Power Bank 10000 45W

CHENNAI: Xiaomi recently unveiled three power banks to augment its power bank portfolio. While the Ultra Thin Magnetic Power bank with it’s incredibly slim form is our favourite in this lineup, the Xiaomi Power Bank 10000 45W, might be a practical option for most users looking for a versatile charging solution.
This 10000 mAh power bank is also targeted at frequent travellers who might need to charge multiple devices simultaneously. This power bank meets international aviation standards; power banks with a battery power of less than 100Wh are permitted on aircraft.
We found the power bank surprisingly compact and pocketable despite its massive 10,000 mAh power output. It comes in black and white that we checked out. At 238 gm it’s lighter than an iPhone 18 Pro Max. We like the convenience of the integrated USB-C cable doing away with the need for an additional charging cable.
You can use the additional slot if you’d like to charge a second device in addition to the option of wireless charging, allowing you to power three devices simultaneously. With 45W of wired charging, you can power up smartphones in quick time and devices like an iPhone 18 Pro Max almost twice. Wireless charging (with Qi 2.2 wireless charging capability) works well thanks to the 13N magnetic attraction with support for up to 25W.
It takes approximately two hours and twenty minutes to charge this power bank. The Xiaomi Power Bank 10000 45W is a great addition to Xiaomi’s Power Bank line-up. You get the convenience of charging multiple devices simultaneously and fast wireless charging but most of all it’s the compact form factor that makes it an ideal accessory for frequent travellers. (Rs 3,499)
(Ashwin Rajagopalan is a lifestyle writer and consumer technology expert. Catch the latest digital and tech updates in this weekly column.)