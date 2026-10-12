Response to uncertainty may be an indicator of potential mental distress: Study

People scoring high on neuroticism experienced larger and more persistent increases in anxiety and depression symptoms during the COVID-19 pandemic compared with those scoring low on the trait that reflects one's tendency to experience anxiety, fear or sadness, lead author Marco Angrisani, senior economist at the University of Southern California's center for economic and social research (CESR), said.

The study, published in the journal PLOS One, followed 4,030 adults using data from the Understanding America Study, an internet panel managed by CESR.

Mental distress was measured through questionnaires assessing anxiety and depression symptoms.

The analysis included more than one lakh survey responses collected since 2019 through early 2024, allowing researchers to compare mental health before, during and after the pandemic.