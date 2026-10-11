Hair care from your kitchen: The power of natural ingredients

CHENNAI: Every Indian home has a haircare tradition. A grandmother’s hibiscus paste or a neighbour’s tip about onion juice gets passed around on WhatsApp. Not every popular remedy is good for you, though. Some natural ingredients nourish the hair, while others irritate the scalp more than they help. Here is a simple guide.
Curd is one of the gentlest and most useful ingredients for hair packs. It contains protein, calcium, vitamin A and Lactobacillus probiotics. Its lactic acid gently removes dead skin cells from the scalp, while its natural fats coat the hair, leaving it smooth and shiny. It works well for dry, frizzy and dull hair.
How to use: Apply plain, unsweetened curd from root to tip. Leave it on for 20-30 minutes, then wash it off with a mild shampoo.
The water left after soaking or washing rice contains inositol, a compound that laboratory studies suggest can penetrate damaged hair and remain there even after rinsing. It reduces friction and improves hair elasticity. In practice, this can mean easier combing, fewer tangles and less breakage. However, there is no evidence that rice water makes hair grow faster.
How to use: Use fresh rice water as a rinse after shampooing. Leave it on for 10-15 minutes, then rinse thoroughly.
Dandruff is closely linked to a scalp fungus called Malassezia. In laboratory studies, extracts from germinated fenugreek seeds slowed the growth of this fungus. Fenugreek leaf extract has also shown antifungal activity comparable to that of 2 per cent ketoconazole, a standard anti-dandruff treatment. Its naturally gel-like mucilage coats the hair shaft, softening it and reducing breakage. This makes fenugreek a potential option in winter, when a dry, flaky scalp is common.
How to use: Soak the seeds overnight and grind them into a paste. You can mix the paste with curd. Leave it on for 30-45 minutes once a week.
Hibiscus leaves and flowers have long been used in India as natural shampoo and conditioner ingredients. They contain flavonoids, minerals and vitamins. In animal studies, leaf extract promoted hair growth more effectively than flower extract. Hibiscus leaf extract has also shown activity against the dandruff-causing fungus in laboratory tests.
How to use: Grind fresh leaves with a little water to make a smooth paste. Apply it to the scalp, leave it on for 20-30 minutes, then rinse.
The writer is a plastic and hair transplant surgeon, heading the team at Follicle Hair Clinic