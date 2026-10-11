Hair care from your kitchen: The power of natural ingredients

Curd: A natural conditioner

Curd is one of the gentlest and most useful ingredients for hair packs. It contains protein, calcium, vitamin A and Lactobacillus probiotics. Its lactic acid gently removes dead skin cells from the scalp, while its natural fats coat the hair, leaving it smooth and shiny. It works well for dry, frizzy and dull hair.

How to use: Apply plain, unsweetened curd from root to tip. Leave it on for 20-30 minutes, then wash it off with a mild shampoo.