Delhi sees GI cancer patients as young as 15; experts flag pollution link

While emerging international studies have linked long-term exposure to air pollutants with higher cancer risk, researchers have cautioned that the findings establish associations and do not prove that pollution causes GI cancers or explains the reported rise of cases among younger patients.

The issue was discussed at a two-day international conference on colorectal and other GI cancers organised by the Sir Ganga Ram Hospital in collaboration with the United Kingdom's The Christie NHS Foundation Trust here on October 10-11.

Dr D S Rana, Chairman, Trust Society, Sir Ganga Ram Hospital, said the international collaboration between the hospital and The Christie NHS Foundation Trust represents an important step towards strengthening medical knowledge and cooperation in cancer care.

"Cancer is a complex challenge that requires coordinated efforts across institutions, specialities and countries. By bringing experts together and encouraging the exchange of experience, we can create new opportunities to advance cancer research, improve early diagnosis and work towards better outcomes for patients," he said.

Dr Shyam Aggarwal, chairperson of the Department of Medical Oncology at the Sir Ganga Ram Hospital and the organising chairperson of the conference, said cancer prevention could no longer be discussed only in terms of tobacco, diet and lifestyle.

"In our OPD, we are now seeing new GI cancer patients as young as 15 years old, which was uncommon five years ago. We must also pay attention to the environment in which people live," he said.

"The latest international studies have strengthened the case for investigating the relationship between air pollution and cancer. Ozone deserves particular attention because public awareness largely focuses on PM2.5 and PM10, while ground-level ozone is a less-familiar threat. We need more India-specific evidence to understand the contribution of these pollutants, particularly in cities with persistently poor air quality," Aggarwal added.