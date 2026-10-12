DT Next Tech | The Ai+ Nova 2 Power 5G blends refined design with dependable performance

CHENNAI: At a time when smartphone prices are scaling new peaks thanks to increased RAM and input costs, it’s becoming increasingly difficult for consumers to zero in on capable smartphones under Rs 20,000. The Ai+ Nova 2 Power is positioned as a well-designed phone that ticks key performance boxes.
If there’s one thing that you will notice about the Nova 2 Power, it’s the funky design. The device comes in a choice of bold colours including a twotone Blue Fusion. It’s the Deep Purple that’s our pick for its premium vibe. At a time when smartphones continue to be an aspirational purchase, this device stands out in the segment with it’s good looks. You won’t feel the 222 gm heft when you hold this device, it’s also quite thin (8.2 mm). Ai+ has done a reasonably good job with the weight management. This despite a massive 7000 mAh battery that keeps the device going for well over a day for most users. The device comes with a 33W charger in the box.
The Nova 2 Power sports a 6.75-inch IPS LCD (720 x 1600 pixels / 260 PPI) display with a 120 Hz refresh rate that peaks at 450 nits. We like the punch-hole design that is good to have in a segment where tear-drop notches haven’t completely disappeared. While the display delivers punchy colours indoors making it a binge-proof screen, visibility takes a slight hit when you’re outdoors.
At the heart of the Nova 2 Power is a MediaTek Dimensity 7100 processor (6nm). You get a choice of 6GB/128GB of 8GB/128GB storage variants. The device consistently notched up scores above 2600 in Geekbench 7 Tests which reflects a decent performance in this segment. It’s the same with the rear camera that does a good job in optimal conditions. This camera blends a 48MP and an 8MP ultra-wide cam along with a 13MP front camera. One of the usual compromises at this price is the second lens; it’s good to see an 8MP ultra-wide cam on this smartphone. It’s thoughtful touches like this and the IP65 rating along with a clean user interface that make the Ai+ Nova 2 Power a solid contender in the budget segment.
(Rs 16,999 onwards)
(Ashwin Rajagopalan is a lifestyle writer and consumer technology expert. Catch the latest digital and tech updates in this weekly column.)