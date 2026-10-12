DT Next Tech | The Ai+ Nova 2 Power 5G blends refined design with dependable performance

If there’s one thing that you will notice about the Nova 2 Power, it’s the funky design. The device comes in a choice of bold colours including a twotone Blue Fusion. It’s the Deep Purple that’s our pick for its premium vibe. At a time when smartphones continue to be an aspirational purchase, this device stands out in the segment with it’s good looks. You won’t feel the 222 gm heft when you hold this device, it’s also quite thin (8.2 mm). Ai+ has done a reasonably good job with the weight management. This despite a massive 7000 mAh battery that keeps the device going for well over a day for most users. The device comes with a 33W charger in the box.

The Nova 2 Power sports a 6.75-inch IPS LCD (720 x 1600 pixels / 260 PPI) display with a 120 Hz refresh rate that peaks at 450 nits. We like the punch-hole design that is good to have in a segment where tear-drop notches haven’t completely disappeared. While the display delivers punchy colours indoors making it a binge-proof screen, visibility takes a slight hit when you’re outdoors.