Voice AI adoption scales up in India as 31 pc of firms move to limited production: Report

According to a joint report by Nasscom and Krisp, companies are deploying voice agents for inbound and outbound calls along with automated quality checks, speech analytics and agent assist tools.

However, enterprise-wide scale is still at an early stage, it said.

Sector-wise, BFSI, telecom, e-commerce, retail, CPG, travel and logistics are leading in adoption due to high interaction volumes and repetitive workflows.

The report further notes that organisations are seeing Voice AI as an operational shift and not just a software purchase.