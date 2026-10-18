Tarot: Unlocking divine messages; spiritual significance of angel numbers revealed

ARIES (20 MARCH — 20 APRIL)
All is well in your world as things are in place and going as per your wishes. You had a mediocre time till now, but things are looking up. The World card is a cap on the good times that you are going through now. The Two of Wands shows travel for work. You will have more to contribute. The Angel Message is The Dreamer, corresponding to Archangel Metatron. You are asked to take a leap of faith and follow your dreams.
TAURUS (20 APRIL — 21 MAY)
The Eight of Wands suggests passion to do good work. There are many things you can do, but circumstances are elusive. Each talent that you possess stands alone without support. The Ten of Cups shows a happy family life and that is a good place to be in. The Angel Message is The Hermit, corresponding to Archangel Raziel, where you are asked to spend time in meditation. Listen to spiritual talk and be in the company of such people.
GEMINI (21 MAY — 21 JUNE)
The preoccupation with the youngsters in the family is high and there is a lot of involvement when it comes to what they do. The Page of Wands shows ambitions of a person who is really interested in conquering the world. The King of Wands is the strong guide who knows how to navigate the path ahead. The Angel Message is the Four of Fire, which shows a happy home life. It also shows the successful completion of a project.
CANCER (21 JUNE — 23 JULY)
Relying on the younger lot is strong, and it has its own pluses and minuses. The Knight of Cups indicates someone who promises many things- including exciting work. The Five of Cups shows the lonesome life you seem to be leading. Not only that, but you also tend to concentrate on what is not there instead of what is. The Angel Message is a release corresponding to Archangel Azrael. It shows the end of a phase. It is time to move on.
LEO (23 JULY — 23 AUGUST)
The Ace of Cups indicates a good time for projects, relationships, promotions, etc. There are plenty of opportunities to get all this. It also shows emotional maturity in dealing with many things, which is half the battle won. The Knight of Pentacles shows that one person in your life could be journeying in search of something new. The Angel Message is the Nine of Water, where your wish comes true. Your concerns fade and chances of a love life is high.
VIRGO (23 AUGUST — 23 SEPTEMBER)
You are in a position of giving out a lot of money. The Six of Pentacles shows that you are generous in all that you do monetarily. However, the Four of Pentacles shows that you need to show caution when spending. Times are difficult and conservation is the order of the day. The Angel Message is the Three of Earth, which shows the power of creativity. There is also recognition for your work. But don’t forget to be a team player.
LIBRA (23 SEPTEMBER — 23 OCTOBER)
You are on top of things and the person who holds things together. You are the nurturer and the boss of all things you survey. This is not countered by others who see value in what you do and say. The Nine of Pentacles indicates this. The King of Swords shows the presence of an individual who knows how to manage things. The Angel Message is the Queen of Air, where you are an objective person. Learn to see humour in all situations.
SCORPIO (23 OCTOBER — 22 NOVEMBER)
You are attaining stardom, and you need to make the most of such a time. There is recognition and now is the time to forge new paths. The Star tells this. The Moon card comes to give you too many things to think about and this makes you fearful and uncertain. Stick to what you are good at. The Angel Message is the Two of Fire, which shows you have come into your own. New partnerships are coming up.
SAGITTARIUS (22 NOVEMBER — 22 DECEMBER)
Money is in plenty through various sources. The Ten of Pentacles shows money power and that is something that gives you confidence and the security to do what you want. The Three of Pentacles shows plans being made which are likely to materialise in about three to four months’ time. The Angel Message is the Ace of Air, where new ideas and inspirations come about. It could be a challenging beginning. Also be aware of the truth of any situation.
CAPRICORN (22 DECEMBER — 20 JANUARY)
When prosperity is being handed out to you, it is a great feeling, as the Ace of Pentacles is indicating. Venues for greater wealth are shown to you in various ways. You need to be aware enough to see the potential. The Two of Swords shows a debate about how to utilise money. The Angel Message is the Nine of Earth, which shows you little luxuries. Spending time alone would help. Look at ventures that can be done by you alone.
AQUARIUS (20 JANUARY — 18 FEBRUARY)
The Emperor is the key person in your life. It’s a term, but it alludes to an individual who makes decisions. This person is also someone you respect and take suggestions seriously. The Page of Swords is someone you are engaged with - could be a younger person who you are invested in. This person has clarity about the direction of life. The Angel Message is the Ace of Earth that augurs inflow of abundance. Look out for important documents.
PISCES (18 FEBRUARY — 20 MARCH)
You are perceived as tough and unbending and that is who you truly are. Uncompromising when it comes to quality and doing a job well, you are respected for these qualities and sometimes disliked for the same things. This is indicated in the Queen of Swords, while the Ten of Swords shows frustration with the kind of person you project yourself to be. Ignore this frustration. The Angel Message is the Eight of Fire, which shows events moving at a fast pace.