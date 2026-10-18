Tarot: Unlocking divine messages; spiritual significance of angel numbers revealed

LIBRA (23 SEPTEMBER — 23 OCTOBER)

You are on top of things and the person who holds things together. You are the nurturer and the boss of all things you survey. This is not countered by others who see value in what you do and say. The Nine of Pentacles indicates this. The King of Swords shows the presence of an individual who knows how to manage things. The Angel Message is the Queen of Air, where you are an objective person. Learn to see humour in all situations.