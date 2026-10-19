DT Next Tech | Apple Watch Series 12 takes a wellness leap

The Apple Watch Series 12 is a beautiful blend of hardware and Apple’s latest iteration of Watch OS 27. Navigation is intuitive with the Digital Crown and Shortcut button, an integral part of the Apple Watch design. While the Ultra (now in its fourth generation) remains the top choice for rugged lifestyles, Apple has reinforced the display on the Series 12 with a new Ceramic Shield front glass that is 60% tougher than its predecessor according to Apple. You get a choice of 42mm or 46mm display options; we’d recommend the larger 46 mm variant (416 x 496 pixels / 326 PPI / peak brightness of 2000 nits) for most wrists.

The all-new S11 chip complements the new sensor array to make a more well-rounded pitch for the 2026 Apple Watch. It comes at a time when screenless fitness bands (like Whoop) and fitness rings like Oura have gained traction. The S11 chip allows more frequent measurements across sensors. Earlier editions of the Apple Watch used to measure heart rate very 5 minutes, it’s now measured every 5 seconds. The new hardware also ensures battery optimisation, our battery performance over weeks of usage matched Apple’s claims of 24 hours of battery life. We also like the fast charging feature that powers your watch in quick time.