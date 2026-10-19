DT Next Tech | Apple Watch Series 12 takes a wellness leap

CHENNAI: A lot has changed in the wellness space in the 2020s. Terms like recovery and longevity have taken precedence; wearables are at the very centre of this. The Apple Watch Series 12 may sport a similar design to some of its recent predecessors but it’s a whole new device. At the heart of this massive rejig is the new sensor array located at the bottom of the Apple Watch 12.
The Apple Watch Series 12 is a beautiful blend of hardware and Apple’s latest iteration of Watch OS 27. Navigation is intuitive with the Digital Crown and Shortcut button, an integral part of the Apple Watch design. While the Ultra (now in its fourth generation) remains the top choice for rugged lifestyles, Apple has reinforced the display on the Series 12 with a new Ceramic Shield front glass that is 60% tougher than its predecessor according to Apple. You get a choice of 42mm or 46mm display options; we’d recommend the larger 46 mm variant (416 x 496 pixels / 326 PPI / peak brightness of 2000 nits) for most wrists.
The all-new S11 chip complements the new sensor array to make a more well-rounded pitch for the 2026 Apple Watch. It comes at a time when screenless fitness bands (like Whoop) and fitness rings like Oura have gained traction. The S11 chip allows more frequent measurements across sensors. Earlier editions of the Apple Watch used to measure heart rate very 5 minutes, it’s now measured every 5 seconds. The new hardware also ensures battery optimisation, our battery performance over weeks of usage matched Apple’s claims of 24 hours of battery life. We also like the fast charging feature that powers your watch in quick time.
If you’re moving from a previous iteration of the Apple Watch, you will notice some meaningful updates. Most premium wearables offer a readiness score, that tells you if you’re ready to push yourself or if you need to focus on recovery. The Apple Watch Series 12 is the first generation of Apple Watch to offer Readiness (on a scale of 1 to 10) that uses multiple parameters like your sleep score and vitals to assess your capacity for any given day. The HRV (Heart rate variability) feature has also been improved, with a Recovery HRV feature.
The Apple Watch offers a slew of wellness features including sleep and ECG tracking. You also get the convenience of leaving your phone behind if you opt for the GPS + Cellular variant. You can also use the Apple Watch to make payments thanks to the recent debut of Apple Pay in India. But most of all it’s the new wellness features powered by a complete hardware overhaul that make the Apple Watch Series 12 a reliable wellness companion.
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(Ashwin Rajagopalan is a lifestyle writer and consumer technology expert. Catch the latest digital and tech updates in this weekly column.)