Uthara Menon’s ‘Under the Mango Tree’ celebrates vintage saris and conscious fashion

“I don’t particularly follow trends. I love to play with colour. It’s just an extension of expression and feeling,” says Uthara, whose work spans television commercials and feature films across industries.

Uthara began her career styling television commercials before moving into feature films. Her association with filmmaker Gautham Vasudev Menon, who is also her brother, began with a commercial he directed, eventually opening the door to cinema. Although she has worked on several of his films, including Yennai Arindhaal and Enai Noki Paayum Thota, her work extends beyond that association, with credits across Tamil, Telugu, Malayalam and Kannada cinema.

For Uthara, costume design involves much more than selecting outfits. She develops character concepts and sketches, explores colour palettes and works with the production designer and cinematographer to ensure that the costumes complement the film’s visual language.

“The whole idea is every frame should be seamless. Nothing should stand off or look garish or suddenly disturb your eye,” she explains, adding that the aim is to keep the audience focused on the character and the dialogue.

One of her memorable approaches was styling Trisha’s character in Yennai Arindhaal, who is established as a Bharatanatyam dancer. Uthara gave the character a Bohemian sensibility with a classical touch, using vibrant colours and Indo-western styles.

Her work on period films has offered a different creative challenge. For the Telugu film Sye Raa Narasimha Reddy, she developed styling concepts for the cast, including Amitabh Bachchan and Chiranjeevi, drawing on historical references to recreate the clothing of an earlier era. She also recalls the extensive concept-art work involved in Kathanar, which required the team to imagine how people from a distant historical period might have dressed.

It is this freedom to research, sketch and bring an imagined world to life that excites her. The same instinct to experiment with colour, silhouette and detail now finds expression in her independent clothing collection.