What are the top headlines of today, May 20, 2026?

DT Next brings you the top 11 headlines of the day (May 20, 2026). Head to www.dtnext.in or download our app for the full stories.
1. Tamil Nadu records 94.31% pass percentage in Class 10 board exams
Tamil Nadu recorded an overall pass percentage of 94.31 in the Class 10 SSLC board examinations, the Directorate of Government Examinations (DGE) announced on Wednesday.
2. VCK to discuss TVK’s invitation to join Cabinet, says Thirumavalavan
After maintaining that its support for Chief Minister C Joseph Vijay-led government was only from the outside to ward off interventions by the BJP’s Union government, VCK president Thol Thirumavalavan said on Wednesday that the party would discuss TVK’s renewed invitation to join the State Cabinet.
3. Around 40,000 medical shops in TN down shutters during nationwide strike call
As a part of a nationwide strike called by the All India Organisation of Chemists and Druggists (AIOCD), an estimated 40,000 medical shops remained closed in Tamil Nadu on Wednesday, sources said.
4. Madras HC grants bail to Savukku Shankar in defamation case linked to film
The Madras High Court on Wednesday (May 20) granted bail to YouTuber Journalist Shankar alias Savukku Shankar in a case related to alleged defamatory statements against the film “RED AND FOLLOW”, after noting that the investigation was over and the charge sheet had been filed.
5. Two officials suspended after Kancheepuram tender row over six-hour bidding window
The Rural Development Department has placed two officials under suspension following a controversy over a short-duration tender floated for the construction of a 30,000-litre overhead water tank at Karappettai village in Kancheepuram district.
6. In a special drive police arrest 75 rowdies overnight in Chennai
More than 100 rowdies and persons involved in criminal activities were arrested during the Chennai Metropolitan Police’s overnight 'Special Drive Operation' conducted across various parts of the city, according to a Daily Thanthi report.
7. US lost 42 aircraft, including fighter jets, MQ-9 Reaper drones in Iran war: report
At least 42 US aircraft, including fighter jets and drones, were lost or damaged during Operation Epic Fury launched on February 28 targeting Iran, according to an official report.
8. Greater Noida dowry death case: Husband's mother, uncle arrested
The Gautam Buddha Nagar police on Wednesday arrested two more persons in connection with the alleged dowry death of a 24-year-old woman in Greater Noida, officials said.
9. Risk of Ebola spread high regionally but low globally: WHO
The World Health Organisation said on Wednesday the risk of spread of the Ebola virus in Congo and Uganda is high at national and regional levels, but low at the global level.
10. US-Iran talks: Pak's interior minister travels to Tehran for second time within a week
Pakistan's Interior Minister Mohsin Naqvi travelled to Tehran on Wednesday for the second time within a week for meetings with senior Iranian officials, amid Islamabad's efforts aimed at reviving the stalled Iran-US peace talks to end the war in West Asia.
11. Kerala CM Satheesan to handle Finance, Law as Guv approves portfolio recommendations
The portfolios of ministers in the UDF government in Kerala were finalised on Wednesday, with Chief Minister V D Satheesan taking 35 departments, including Finance, Law, General Administration and Ports.