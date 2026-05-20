Greater Noida dowry death case: Husband's mother, uncle arrested

According to an official statement, Poonam (mother of the victim's husband) and Vinod (uncle of the husband) were arrested, while the husband, Hritik, and his father Manoj have already been arrested in the case.

Police said an FIR was registered at Ecotech-3 police station on May 17 under Sections 85 and 80(2) of the Bharatiya Nyaya Sanhita and Sections 3 and 4 of the Dowry Prohibition Act, 1961.

Section 85 of the BNS pertains to subjecting a woman to physical, mental or dowry-related cruelty, while Section 80(2) deals with dowry death and prescribes punishment ranging from a minimum of seven years' imprisonment to life imprisonment.

A total of seven persons, four of whom have been arrested, were named in the FIR, police said, adding that further investigation is ongoing.