Two officials suspended after Kancheepuram tender row over six-hour bidding window

CHENNAI: The Rural Development Department has placed two officials under suspension following a controversy over a short-duration tender floated for the construction of a 30,000-litre overhead water tank at Karappettai village in Kancheepuram district.
The tender, valued at Rs 16.83 lakh under the 15th Finance Commission grant for 2025-26, was released at 9 am on Tuesday and scheduled to close at 3 pm the same day, leaving a bidding window of just six hours. The bids were to be opened at 4 pm.
Screenshots of the tender details uploaded on the portal went viral on social media, triggering criticism over the manner in which the process was conducted by the newly elected TVK government, which had come to power promising an alternative to the Dravidian parties that ruled the State for nearly six decades.
Amid the backlash, authorities cancelled the tender citing administrative reasons.
According to proceedings issued by K Aarthi, Joint Director and Project Director, District Rural Development Agency, Kancheepuram, the short-term tender notification had been called for the period from May 12 to May 19 and displayed on the notice board of the Kancheepuram Block Development Office.
However, as per tender norms, the tender documents should have been uploaded and made available for download from May 12 onwards. Officials found that the tender document had been created only on May 18 and uploaded on the website on May 19, in violation of prescribed procedures.
The proceedings stated that the short-term tender had been floated without obtaining proper approval and in contravention of tender rules.
Based on the orders of the Kancheepuram District Collector, disciplinary action was initiated against former Block Development Officer (Village Panchayats) K Shanthi, currently serving at Walajabad Panchayat Union, and Assistant Engineer L Kayalvizhi of Kancheepuram Panchayat Union. Both officials were placed under temporary suspension pending further inquiry.