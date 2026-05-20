Madras HC grants bail to Savukku Shankar in defamation case linked to film

When the matter came up before the vacation court on Wednesday (May 20), Justice R. Sakthivel noted that the charge sheet had been filed and the investigation was also over, and on that ground granted conditional bail to Shankar. The Court imposed a condition directing Shankar to appear daily before the Adambakkam Police Station.

The prosecution alleged that Shankar made false and defamatory statements against the feature film “RED AND FOLLOW”, claiming that it was produced using money derived from the sale of narcotic drugs by Ajay Vandaiyar, thereby damaging the reputation of the defacto complainant, P. Mahesh.