Madras HC grants bail to Savukku Shankar in defamation case linked to film

CHENNAI: The Madras High Court on Wednesday (May 20) granted bail to YouTuber Journalist Shankar alias Savukku Shankar in a case related to alleged defamatory statements against the film “RED AND FOLLOW”, after noting that the investigation was over and the charge sheet had been filed.
When the matter came up before the vacation court on Wednesday (May 20), Justice R. Sakthivel noted that the charge sheet had been filed and the investigation was also over, and on that ground granted conditional bail to Shankar. The Court imposed a condition directing Shankar to appear daily before the Adambakkam Police Station.
The prosecution alleged that Shankar made false and defamatory statements against the feature film “RED AND FOLLOW”, claiming that it was produced using money derived from the sale of narcotic drugs by Ajay Vandaiyar, thereby damaging the reputation of the defacto complainant, P. Mahesh.
It was further alleged that when P. Mahesh contacted Shankar, he demanded Rs.10 lakh over the phone. Subsequently, when the defacto complainant met Shankar at his office in July last year carrying Rs.1 lakh in cash, Shankar allegedly grabbed the money, kicked him, abused him in filthy language, and threatened him with dire consequences.
Based on the complaint lodged by Mahesh, the Adambakkam Police registered a case for offences under Sections 296(b), 351(2), 308(3), 131, 115(2), 109, 353(1)(b) and 61(2)(b) of the BNS, 2023. In this situation, Shankar filed a petition before the Madras High Court seeking grant of bail.