US-Iran talks: Pakistan's interior minister travels to Tehran for second time within a week

Naqvi has departed for Tehran to discuss the US-Iran peace talks with Iranian leaders, Geo News reported, citing sources.

"His departure comes as Islamabad continues to lead mediation efforts between Washington and Tehran," it reported.

Iranian official media has also reported the visit of Naqvi to Tehran.

“Pakistan Interior Minister arrives in capital Tehran amid Islamabad efforts to mediate talks between Iran, US,” Iran’s state-run Press TV said in a post on social media.