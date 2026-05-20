VCK to discuss TVK’s invitation to join Cabinet, says Thirumavalavan

The comments came at a time there are reports that the party would be allotted a ministerial post.

Speaking to the media, Thirumavalavan added that the TVK leadership has informed him that rebel AIADMK MLAs would not be accommodated in the Cabinet. Earlier, he had said that the VCK would reconsider its support to the government if AIADMK dissidents were inducted into the Cabinet.

He also thanked Minister Aadhav Arjuna for publicly reiterating the TVK’s desire that the VCK should be part of the government.