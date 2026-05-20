Tamil Nadu records 94.31% pass percentage in Class 10 board exams

This year, girls secured a pass percent of 96.47 and boys scored 92.15 percent.

Among all districts, Pudukkottai secured the highest pass percentage of 97.57, followed by Sivagangai (97.54), Thanjavur (97.41), Trichy (97.31) and Kanyakumari (97.30).

The pass percentage of prison inmates and differently-abled students is 95.68 and 85.89 percentage, respectively.

The pass percentage last year was 93.80 percent.

Over 9 lakh students had appeared for the examinations held between March and April this year.

Students can access and download their provisional marksheets through the official websites — tnresults.nic.in, dge.tn.gov.in, digilocker.gov.in and umang.gov.in.