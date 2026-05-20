Kerala CM Satheesan to handle Finance, Law as Guv approves portfolio recommendations

Satheesan has recommended to Governor Rajendra Vishwanath Arlekar the portfolios to be allocated to the cabinet ministers who were sworn in along with him on May 18, and it has been approved by the governor, a communication from Lok Bhavan said.

Satheesan will handle 35 departments, including Finance, Law, General Administration and Ports, while senior Congress leader Ramesh Chennithala was designated as Minister for Home, Vigilance and three other departments, Lok Bhavan said.

Indian Union Muslim League (IUML) leader P K Kunhalikutty will take care of Industries and Commerce, Information Technology, Artificial Intelligence, Startups, Mining and Geology and Handlooms and Textiles, it said.

Kerala Pradesh Congress Committee (KPCC) chief Sunny Joseph was given charge of Electricity, Environment and Parliamentary Affairs, while senior party leader K Muraleedharan will head 7 departments, including Health, Devaswoms, Food Safety and Medical Education, the Lok Bhavan said.