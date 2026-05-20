Risk of Ebola spread high regionally but low globally: WHO

Congo was expecting shipments from the United States and Britain of an experimental vaccine for different types of Ebola, developed by researchers at Oxford, Jean-Jacques Muyembe, a virologist at the National Institute of Biomedical Research, told reporters on Tuesday.

“We will administer the vaccine and see who develops the disease,” he said.

Eastern Congo suffers an immense lack of resources

In Bunia, the site of the first known death, schools and churches remained open on Wednesday, and some residents were wearing masks in the street.

Residents said that masks have become harder to find and that some disinfectants previously sold for 2,500 Congolese francs (about USD 1) now cost up to 10,000 francs (USD 4.4).

“It's truly sad and painful because we've already been through a security crisis, and now Ebola is here too,” said Justin Ndasi, a resident of Bunia. “We have to protect ourselves to avoid this epidemic.”

Trish Newport, emergency programme manager at aid group Doctors Without Borders, posted on social media that her team in Bunia identified suspected cases over the weekend at the Salama hospital, which has no isolation ward. They unsuccessfully tried to place them at another health facility in Bunia.